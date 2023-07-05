Jersey and Guernsey cost of living survey
More people on middle and higher incomes in Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Gibraltar are struggling to meet living costs, a survey has found.
A total of 62% of people in Jersey and 55% of people in Guernsey found it difficult to meet living costs in the last 12 months according to the survey.
The findings came from an online questionnaire of 2,761 residents.
Island Global Research found in Jersey 9% of people said they often have to go without essentials.
In Guernsey the figure was 7% of residents - which the company said was similar to results from November 2022.
Findings suggest people in the Isle of Man are more likely to be affected than they were eight months ago, with 62% of residents there saying they found it difficult to meet living costs in the last 12 months, an increase of 7%.
Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man are all Crown Dependencies while Gibraltar is an Overseas Territory.
Across all four locations, 67% of people with a household income under £40,000 said they found it difficult to meet living costs in the last 12 months, which remained the same as in November 2022.
However for people with a household income between £40,000 and £80,000 the figure was 63%, up by 7%.
For those with a household income over £80,000, 51% said they found it difficult to meet living costs - a bigger increase of 10%.
The survey was undertaken "to gain high-level insights into experiences and perceptions of the cost of living in each island".
Data collection took place between 17 and 30 March 2023.
