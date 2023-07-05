Teachers go on strike in Jersey in pay dispute
All 33 States of Jersey schools are due to be affected by a teachers' strike on Wednesday.
Teachers are walking out in a "long-running dispute over a proposed real term cut to salaries", the National Education Union (NEU) said.
Nearly 400 members were balloted after members rejected a pay offer of 7.9% in May.
The States Employment Board said the union's 15.4% pay request was "out-of-touch".
'Broken education system'
Adrian Moss, classroom teacher and Jersey joint branch secretary, said: "The lack of recognition of the actual time that teachers work has fuelled anger over the below inflation pay rise that has been offered not only this year, but over many years since 2008.
"The crisis in education is highlighted by the unprecedented situation where NEU, National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teacher (NASUWT) and National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) have all voted for strike action.
"This represents the failings that exist in the broken education system that operates for students and teachers in Jersey."
Connétable Andy Jehan, vice chair of the States Employment Board, said in a Government of Jersey blog: "That we are at this point is something that I profoundly regret."
He said: "Any addition beyond 7.9% would have to be found from other public services and that includes schools".
He added that teachers were "rewarded fairly and compared to other professions on the island are in the higher paid bands".
