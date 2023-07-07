First ever drone show in Jersey for Battle of Flowers
The Battle of Flowers will host Jersey's first ever drone show for its 121st event in August.
The annual flower festival will see "100's of drones" take flight for the Moonlight Parade on the Saturday.
The event will for the first time in its history take place on a Friday and Saturday as opposed to the usual Thursday afternoon and Friday evening.
The Notting Hill Carnival band Flagz will also headline the day parade on the Friday.
'Alive with innovation'
Russell Labey, chairman of the Battle of Flowers, said the new additions to the event would "keep an important island tradition alive with innovation".
He said: "St Helier and St Peter are returning to the parade so we'll have a full compliment of big-hitting crowd-pleasers, and some surprises.
"The value to Jersey of the Battle of Flowers lies in bringing communities together, of all ages and demographics in a creative endeavour, majestic, multi-dimensional, moving works of art to astound and delight."
A Beatles tribute band will also play during the parades to commemorate 60 years since John, Paul, George and Ringo visited the island.
"Battle will be alive this year with carnival, spectacle, dance and music," Mr Labey said.
