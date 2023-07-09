Air quality tested near two schools in Jersey
The air quality has been tested near two schools in Jersey as part of a government monitoring programme.
Samples were taken on walking routes around Rouge Bouillion on Monday and Tuesday and on Beaulieu routes on Wednesday and Thursday.
Environment Minister Jonathan Renouf said it would give islanders "a better understanding" of the areas they lived in.
The findings are due to be compiled into a report later this summer.
"I'm committed to ensuring we gather and publish more air quality data, giving islanders a better understanding of the areas in which they live, visit or simply pass through," he said.
Representatives from Ricardo, a strategic environmental and engineering consulting company, used mobile equipment to take the samples.
The data collection was done during peak drop-off and pick-up times at the schools between 07:30 and 09:30, and 13:30 and 15:30.
Deputy Renouf said: "School locations will naturally be a key focus for our increased monitoring programme as children can be particularly vulnerable to the effects of air pollution."
He said resources would be allocated and action taken "in the right parts of the island" once areas with poor air quality were identified.
