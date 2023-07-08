Changes to Jersey landlord and tenancy laws criticised
Proposed changes to laws affecting landlords and tenants in Jersey are a government move "to attack the property business with limited consultation from politicians", an open letter says.
Landlords, construction workers and estate agents signed the letter.
They said they were concerned at plans to increase stamp duty for second homes, and proposed changes to laws and licensing for landlords and tenants.
The chief minister said she supported changes.
In the open letter, critics said the housing industry was having a hard time and that knock-on effects from changes would have a negative impact on the island.
Impacts would see investment property sales hit by any stamp duty increase when markets appeared to be slowing, they said.
A proposed landlord licensing scheme would also be an extra burden on property owners, they added.
Chief Minister Kristina Moore said she was supportive of new regulations and the aims were to improve things for all involved in the sector.
She added that the government would continue to support the property market.
