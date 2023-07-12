Call to curb 'privatisation' of Jersey's coastline
An assistant chief minister wants the government to be told if any "significant or sensitive" piece of land comes up for sale in Jersey.
The conversation arose around whether the States should purchase the former cafe and car park at Greve de Lecq.
Deputy Lyndon Farnham has already proposed the States should buy the £5m site of the former Cafe Romany.
Deputy Lucy Stephenson expressed concerns over what she described as the "privatisation of the coastline".
Assistant chief minister Deputy Stephenson, who agreed with plans to buy the cafe, said she wanted to be sure islanders would continue to be able to access the site, for "environmental, social and cultural reasons".
She added she wanted to make sure the States was notified when similar sites came up for sale - "so they can consider buying them early".
The owners of the former cafe and car park at the eastern end of the bay had planning permission for a four-bedroom house and 100-seat eatery before it was put on the market for more than £5m.
It was cited previously that the States' acquisition of the site would "preserve the historic and cultural significance of the bay" and "bring significant economic benefits to the local area".
