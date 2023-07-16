Replica of historic ship visits Jersey
A full-size replica of the first ship to circumnavigate the world is visiting Jersey.
The original Nao Victoria, commanded by Juan Sebastian Elcano, left Seville in 1519 and returned in 1522 after circumnavigating the globe for the first time in history.
The replica was built in Spain in 1991.
It will be sailing to Jersey from Boulogne sur Mer, arriving on Tuesday 18 July and opening to the public from the 19 - 23 July, Ports of Jersey said.
An "exhaustive study", based on documentary sources, chronicles, nautical treaties from the 16th Century and iconography of the era, enabled an "accurate reproduction of the original ship's main dimensions, spars, sails, and equipment".
Since 2007 the vessel has been managed by Nao Victoria Foundation and has been involved in projects around the world to commemorate what a spokesperson called "the greatest maritime feat of all times".
Sister ship El Galeon had been due to come to Jersey instead, but the visit was cancelled due to a "mechanical issue", meaning the vessel has had to stay in Saint Malo.
