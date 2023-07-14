Floating pods for rent could be added to Jersey harbour
Up to six floating accommodation pods could be put in St Helier Marina under proposals being put forward by the Ports of Jersey.
The pods would be connected to all mains services, including electricity, running water and waste removal.
The four-berth pods would be available to rent, primarily by those using boats without cabin facilities.
However, they would also be available for rent by other sailors and island residents.
Ports of Jersey said the floating pods would be attached to the new L-shaped pontoon near the Lifeboat Café and would make use of a shallow area, which has recently been used for storage.
It aims to use sustainable materials to build the pods.
Louise Stafford, head of maritime operations, said: "This is a really exciting development which would diversify the facilities in St Helier Marina and offer alternative accommodation for both visiting sailors and local residents.
"The area is currently unproductive and is too shallow for large yachts, so this is a great way to help the blue economy and add to Jersey's tourism offering."
Until 2014 the area was occupied by a vehicle linkspan, which was used to load vehicles on the passenger car ferries when they used to berth at Albert Pier, and was removed when the pontoons were upgraded.
More recently the area has been used to store unused pontoons and a working barge platform.
Ports of Jersey said an alternative storage area for the barge platform was being identified while it prepares a planning application for the scheme.
