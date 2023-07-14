Jersey Women's Refuge new safehouse opens
- Published
The opening of a new women's safehouse in Jersey has been described as "a new era" for the island.
Jersey Women's Refuge (JWR) announced Sir Timothy Le Cocq, the Bailiff of Jersey, and Dr Karen Kyd as patrons, at its launch on Thursday evening.
New "improved spaces" include a garden, and multi-use rooms for holistic healing, work or study".
All services will be moved to the safehouse over a transitionary period, the charity said.
It added that there would be "no interruption to their services" during the transition and it would "ensure single women and mothers and children can be warmly welcomed and have a safe and comfortable stay whilst seeking refuge from domestic abuse".
The move has cost the charity about £130,000.
Andium Homes has purchased the building and undertaken extensive work, including improvements to accessibility for people with disabilities and security upgrades.
As the only independent domestic violence charity in Jersey, the refuge provides a 24-hour, confidential service, which offers practical and emotional support to women and children suffering from abuse.
It employs seven full-time members of staff, six part-time support workers and seven volunteers.
'Reach more'
Lisa Leventhal, CEO of Jersey Women's Refuge said: "The opening of our new safehouse marks a really special time for the refuge.
"We will be able to reach more women and children than ever before, and cater for complex needs, providing the space and support for them to go on to live independently, in a life free from domestic abuse."
Sir Timothy Le Cocq said the new space would "allow Jersey Women's Refuge to continue their excellent work in a dignified and discreet environment".
Dr Karen Kyd, who has experience as a GP in Portsmouth, said: "Domestic violence has a truly devastating impact on lives and families.
"The new safehouse allows more women and families to benefit, feel safe and start rebuilding their lives."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.