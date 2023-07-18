Proposal to revive building for reuse scheme
- Published
A Jersey climate change charity wants to set up a facility specifically for items from residents that could be reused.
Jersey in Transition (JiT) wants to use an existing part of the household reuse and recycling centre at La Collette.
It is proposing that two full-time members of staff are employed to run the facility, where no money would change hands.
The government has been contacted for comment.
The proposal from JiT said the group had "identified a clear need and an open opportunity to greatly increase the reuse of material possessions in the island".
It goes on to say people arriving to dump or recycle goods would have the option of putting them up for reuse instead and taking them to a separate building.
"A member of the team in the reuse building will welcome the donations, sort them and display them as attractively as possible", it said.
JiT has experience of running reuse events including Giving Tables, Potty Eco Pots and Rag Trade and wants to utilise the existing "purpose-built reuse building".
"It has fallen into temporary disuse for various complex reasons, but we see no reason why it could not be reopened and thrive in this climate of growing environmental awareness while the cost of living also continues to squeeze many islanders' budgets", it said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.