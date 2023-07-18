More e-bike vouchers on offer after slow uptake
The number of electric bike vouchers on offer to cyclists in Jersey has more than doubled after a slow uptake for the scheme.
350 vouchers are available to Islanders who apply - up from 165 during the last scheme in April.
Voucher-holders are eligible to receive a £300 discount against the cost of a standard e-bike.
The increase has been made after fewer applicants used vouchers than expected during the previous scheme.
Minister for Energy and Climate Change, Deputy Hilary Jeune, said: "We're committed to helping people make the shift from petrol or diesel vehicles to electric vehicles.
"These subsidies support those who are considering buying an e-bike but need that extra nudge and financial help to get there."
In addition to saving money on standard e-bikes, voucher holders can also get £600 off the price of an e-cargo bike or an adapted e-cycle.
A total of £300,000 has been allocated to the scheme for its two-year duration, aiming to encourage Islanders away from from using their cars.
Since the launch in January, more than £32,000 worth of vouchers have been redeemed.
The current offer is open now and closes at midday on 24 July.
