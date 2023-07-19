Consultation on data access for credit agencies
The government is proposing to change the way data is accessed by credit reference agencies.
The change is being proposed to help people obtain loans, credit cards, and other sources of credit.
By 2024, the government aims to provide agencies with access to data from the people directory, an archive with addresses and contact details.
The government said the proposal was a "great step forward" and people are being asked for their views.
The people directory is currently used by the government to deliver a service to individuals, companies, and organisations.
The government said the change would help credit reference agencies to provide affordability checks, cash concentration and disbursement checks in accordance with money laundering obligations.
It said providing access to data through the people directory was necessary, because of the automated use of data sources by banks and credit providers to manage their processes.
People are now being asked to give their views on credit reference agencies accessing data in this way, as part of a government of Jersey consultation.
'Remove hurdles'
Deputy Elaine Millar, assistant chief minister with delegated responsibility for financial services, said: "Over the past five years, there has been a withdrawal of credit card providers from Jersey.
"This proposal is a great step forward and should allow more banks and other financial services providers to offer credit to individuals and businesses in Jersey.
"We are asking Islanders to provide government with their feedback on this proposal and, if enacted, we hope this should remove some of the known hurdles to banks and card service providers offering products such as credit cards."
Deputy Millar said the government hoped banks, loan companies and credit card providers would recognise this and "provide a full range of services for islanders."
