Free sun cream stations set up in Jersey
- Published
Sun cream stations will be placed along Jersey's coastline as part of a campaign to raise awareness of skin cancer.
Dispensers will be at locations including Plemont, Havre des Pas and St Brelades Bay from 21 July.
Macmillan Jersey said the project was funded with money raised by the Donna Annand Melanoma Charity.
It closed its doors in 2022 after more than a decade of raising awareness of melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
The charity was originally created in memory of Donna Annand, who died from melanoma in 2011.
Rosemary Le Saint, mother of Ms Annand, said: "We wholeheartedly support and endorse Macmillan Jersey's campaign which continues Donna's legacy on this important issue."
Kevin Alway, from Macmillan Jersey, said the cost of living crisis meant some families were unable to buy sun cream.
He said they were also raising awareness of "signs and symptoms" of cancers and how to reduce them.
Mr Alway thanked the Donna Annand charity and said Macmillan Jersey receives no funding from Macmillan UK or the Government of Jersey.
