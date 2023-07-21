Review into Jersey's Termination of Pregnancy Law launched
- Published
A review into a law for terminating pregnancies in Jersey has been launched.
The government said the Termination of Pregnancy (Jersey) Law 1997 had remained "largely unchanged" for more than 25 years.
It said the review would begin with a public consultation to gather the views and perspectives of islanders.
Deputy Karen Wilson, the minister for health and social services, said she wanted the law to meet women's needs.
"Termination of pregnancy is a highly emotive and complex issue but, regardless of individual perspectives, it is imperative that compassionate and high-quality care and support is available," she said.
"We also need to make sure that we have a clear and fit-for-purpose legal framework that takes account of changes in medical practice."
The government said other countries had revised legislation and taken steps to ensure women were "better supported" when considering a pregnancy termination.
It said the consultation sought input from all islanders "regardless of gender and personal perspectives" and that there would be direct engagement with previous and potential service users and health and care professionals.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.