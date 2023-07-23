Coastal defence drone survey to be carried out

A map showing the area the drones will survey in JerseyGovernment of Jersey
Islanders may see a drone flying above the beach between La Collette and the slipway near the Rice Bowl

A series of drone topographic surveys are to be carried out in Jersey as part of the Shoreline Management Plan.

The surveys will map out coastal defences at Havre des Pas using the Point Cloud method, which creates a 3D representation of an area.

Millions of scan points will be recorded to create a 3D image of the defences and beach profile.

The drones will be active in the area from Monday until Friday from 05:00 to 11:00 BST each day.

Government of Jersey
Scan points will be used to create a 3D representation of the existing coastal defences at Havre De Pas

The government said only geographic terrain and structure data would be taken, and people would not be recorded by the scanning and data processing activities.

This survey will then be combined with existing assessments to inform the options for flood protection upgrades.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.