Jersey family 'desperate' to leave Rhodes amid wildfires
A woman who is on holiday in Rhodes with her family has said she is "absolutely desperate" to leave the fire-hit island.
Lucy Le Boutillier, her partner and two children, from Jersey, were evacuated from their hotel on Saturday.
The family slept on sun lounger cushions and had only got their passports with them.
She said they had rationed themselves to two swigs of tap water every hour to keep hydrated.
"We are desperate, desperate to leave. We have our passports, and we will just go in what we're wearing with our passports.
"We do not want to go back for our luggage."
Rhodes has been hit by severe wild fires that have left thousands of tourists in limbo, with hotels and roads to the airport affected.
Ms Le Boutillier said: "We could see flames right behind the hotel".
"It's really smoky out here now. Ash is falling on me."
She said on Saturday night the family had been told to "head to the beach" or "start walking south".
"As soon as we hit the main road there were army trucks actually waiting for us, which was a relief, but a bit of a scramble to get us all up onto a high, open air army truck."
They were driven to another hotel 25 minutes south, and had spent the night on sun lounger cushions.
Earlier, the family was taken by coach around the coast, in an attempt to get to the airport which is in the north of the island.
Ms Le Boutillier said: "Loads of people we have been talking to, their hotels have burnt down and they have lost everything.
"We don't have our luggage with us - our luggage is in our hotel. But we don't really want to go back up there.
"It's close to the fire. we'd rather stay further south if we can."
"We just want to get out of here."
