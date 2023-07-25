Almost £500,000 for community projects in Jersey
Charities in Jersey have received almost £500,000 in grants in the latest round of funding awards made by the Association of Jersey Charities (AJC).
A total of £495,333 was shared by a range of community projects - the largest quarterly award made by the AJC since December 2017.
Much of the funding came from profits from the Channel Islands Lottery.
Organisers said the grants continued to have an impact "in all corners of island life".
Organisations which received funding awards included:
- Durrell: £30,000 to support accessibility audit work
- Macmillan: £30,000 to support staff costs
- Maison des Landes Trust: £30,000 to support operating costs of its Community Hub
- James' Ark: £28,000 to support operating costs
- Jersey Employment Trust: £30,000 to support staff costs
- Jersey Scout Association: £21,433 to support the costs of events, trips and equipment
- Jersey Trees for Life: £30,000 to support staff costs
- Relate: £21,357 to support staff training
- Sanctuary Trust: £30,000 to support staff costs
- St Mary's Youth and Community Centre: £20,000 to support staff costs
Marcus Liddiard, chairperson of the AJC's grants committee, said that to be able to distribute such a large amount of funding despite rising costs was really pleasing.
He said: "It reflects the significant impact charitable organisations are having in all corners of island life."
James Cunningham, founder and chief executive of family support charity James' Ark, said: "This allows us to continue offering our vital services to those in need."
