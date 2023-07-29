Record number of Asian hornets found so far in Jersey
More than eight times the amount of queen Asian hornets have been found so far in 2023, compared to 2022.
Since the beginning of the year, 476 queens and 102 nests have been found compared to 55 queens and 60 nests in 2022, experts said.
Eleven people have also been stung in 2023, compared to five in 2022.
John De Carteret, an Asian hornet hunter, said the rising numbers "should be of concern to everyone", and that Europe had also reported an increase.
He said: "Our situation reflects the increased numbers of Asian hornet nests on the Cotentin Peninsula [in France] last year, where nearly 10,000 nests were reported.
"All reports from Europe record an increase in Asian hornet numbers."
Mr De Carteret said the worst sting incident so far had seen a gardener stung seven times and signed off work by his GP for a week.
He said: "No property is immune from having a nest; under the ground, in a shrub, in a hedge, in a tree, in a shed, in a garage, in a house roof.
"More and more members of the public are going to come into contact with these insects, so we need everyone to be vigilant, and we always need more volunteers to help."
Mr De Carteret said sightings should be reported to the government department, alongside a photograph to ID the sighting.
He also said islanders should "never approach" a suspected nest as Asian hornets are known to "aggressively defend their nest".
