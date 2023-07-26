First groups to benefit from Kezia's Fund revealed
A charity has named the first beneficiaries of a fund set up to support the mental health of children and young people.
Kezia Mason took her own life in 2022 and Kezia's Fund was set up in her memory by her family.
It aims to stop children and young people facing "the darkness of mental health challenges" alone.
On what would have been Kezia's 16th birthday, Jersey Community Foundation (JCF) has revealed 11 beneficiaries.
The charities and organisations received £109,689 between them.
'Unique challenges'
Kezia's father, Rob Mason said: "We firmly believe in the importance of supporting the mental health and wellbeing of our Island's children and young people, as well as their families, by strengthening tangible and meaningful preventative support.
"When awarding money to charitable projects, we prioritise applications that demonstrate a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by this vulnerable age group.
"We seek initiatives that foster resilience, offer comprehensive support services and promote early intervention. Additionally, we value projects that prioritise collaboration, innovation and a clear plan for the long-term."
Mr Mason said by raising money and working with local projects, the family wanted to "ensure that no child or young person or their family faces the darkness of mental health challenges alone."
He added: "We are extremely grateful to everyone who has raised money for and contributed to Kezia's Fund.
"We would also like to say thank you to the Jersey Funds Association who raised an incredible £12,500 for Kezia's Fund at their annual dinner on Friday 14 July."
Working alongside JCF, the Mason family are involved in the assessment of applications and decision making for Kezia's Fund, along with support from a newly formed grant panel, which includes a number of professionals working in the area of mental health.
The beneficiaries of Kezia's Fund are:
- AllMatters Neurodiverse Jersey
- Brighter Futures
- Healing Waves
- Jersey Eating Disorders Support
- Kairos Arts
- Mind Jersey
- NSPCC Jersey
- St John Ambulance
- Thrive Jersey
- The Jersey Youth Trust
- Family Nursing & Home Care
JCF said there would be another opportunity for organisations to apply for funding from Kezia's Fund at the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024.
