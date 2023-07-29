Cold weather payments extension proposed in Jersey
Additional funding to vulnerable households in winter could be extended.
The scheme in Jersey provides an additional £70 per month to households eligible for the Cold Weather Bonus and Cold Weather Payment schemes.
The social security minister said the extension was based on a 12% increase in local electricity prices set for the beginning of 2024.
Deputy Elaine Millar said that, although fuel prices had stabilised, the cost of living remained high.
"Last year, we provided essential support to over 3,800 households by granting monthly payments of £70 throughout the winter months to offset heating costs, following worldwide escalation in energy prices," she said.
Ms Millar said the scheme provided the households with 58% more support than usual, and it was hoped the continuation of the scheme would "assist eligible pensioner households and low-income households that include young children or individuals with disabilities".
The proposed extension is due to be debated by the States on 12 September.
