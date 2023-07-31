Covid-19: Free LFTs and stay at home advice to end in Jersey
People in Jersey will no longer be able to get free Covid-19 lateral flow tests or have to stay at home for five days if they catch coronavirus from Tuesday.
The moves were part of the final changes to the island's Covid emergency response as it de-escalated restrictions, health bosses said.
The changes were "proportionate" to the risk level the virus posed, they said.
However, tests would still be available to purchase online, in pharmacies, and most supermarkets, they added.
Although people were no longer specifically advised to stay home for five days if they had Covid, anyone who had symptoms or was unwell "should stay home until they feel better".
Islanders would also no longer be required to have a test when being admitted to hospital or other care settings.
Director of Public Health,Prof Peter Bradley, said: "These changes are proportionate to the level of risk the virus poses to the island.
"I urge islanders to continue following the guidance by staying home if you feel unwell, and, if you're eligible for vaccination, please book an appointment to give yourself the best level of protection."