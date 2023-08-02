First phase of childcare review completed in Jersey
The first phase of a review into early years education and childcare in Jersey has been completed.
It focuses on messages for Jersey on improving early childhood education and childcare.
One of the main findings is that participation in childhood education and childcare can have transformative, positive effects on young children.
The paper has been published by the Assistant Minister for Education and Children, Deputy Louise Doublet.
Other key messages in the review are:
- The benefits to children's outcomes from high-quality childhood education and childcare are significant
- At 32 weeks, Jersey's paid parental leave offer is longer than that of most other countries
- Relatively low use of formal childhood education and childcare reported amongst economically disadvantaged families follows similar trends in other countries
- Care from friends or relatives is commonly relied upon by working families - a strong feature in Jersey.
Ms Doublet said: "I am committed to delivering a plan for joined-up, medium and long-term investment, which addresses the early years education and childcare sector as a whole.
"The scale of this challenge is significant and any changes to the sector need to make the best use of public funds and be in the best interests of children and families.
"I would like to see all children and families having access to affordable, high-quality childcare, and whilst this is not something that can be achieved overnight, as a ministerial team we continue to strive for this long-term goal."
The report will now seek feedback from key stakeholders.
