Water use restrictions 'not anticipated' in Jersey
Jersey Water has no plans to restrict water use after a particularly wet start to the summer.
It said it recorded 97.3ml of rainfall in July, compared 0.5ml in 2022 - making it the wettest July since 2007.
"Overall, our reservoirs are just below 91% full, which is a very strong position for this time of year," a spokesperson said.
"Based on current levels, we do not anticipate needing to introduce any water saving restrictions."
