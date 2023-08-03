Water use restrictions 'not anticipated' in Jersey

A wet July means there are no plans for water restrictions in Jersey

Jersey Water has no plans to restrict water use after a particularly wet start to the summer.

It said it recorded 97.3ml of rainfall in July, compared 0.5ml in 2022 - making it the wettest July since 2007.

"Overall, our reservoirs are just below 91% full, which is a very strong position for this time of year," a spokesperson said.

"Based on current levels, we do not anticipate needing to introduce any water saving restrictions."

