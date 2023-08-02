Strong winds causing disruption across islands
Winds of up to 55mph an hour have been causing disruption across the Channel Islands.
Reports included the downing of several trees and traffic problems.
The Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Guernsey was also closed, with bosses citing strong winds as the reason.
It came amid warnings that waves were expected to come over sea walls in Jersey and Guernsey on Wednesday evening.
Severe weather warnings have been issued over strong winds and thunderstorms across the UK and Channel Islands.
The bad weather is being caused by an unseasonal deep area of low pressure for this time of year, the Met Office said.
