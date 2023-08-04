Ministers propose returning GST to sanitary products
- Published
The Chief Minister, who successfully lodged the proposition to remove tax from sanitary products, is backing proposals to rescind the decision.
In April 2022, the States approved removing the 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on sanitary products.
The treasury and resources minister, Deputy Ian Gorst lodged the proposition to reverse the move on Wednesday.
If approved, Jersey will become the only place in the British Isles to tax sanitary products once again.
Deputy Kristina Moore, Deputy Elaine Millar and Deputy Karen Wilson are backing the treasury minister's proposal.
In his proposition, Mr Gorst said now the States had provided free sanitary products at locations such as libraries and community centres, it was considered "unnecessary to also exempt" GST from the commercial supply of products.
Islanders for the first time have also began paying GST on all online purchases since July, in what the States said was an "issue of fairness" for high street retailers.
Mr Gorst said "the intention and purpose" of the removal of GST on sanitary products had been "met and surpassed by the government", and that the removal had created "administrative burdens and costs" for itself and retailers.
He said: "Having made provision for access to free supply, and thus dealt with the immediate issue of affordability, any persuasive argument for a tax exemption falls away in favour of maintaining Jersey's long-standing tax-policy principles.
"Recognising the challenges and uncertainties of GST zero-rating, the Council of Ministers consider that providing free products is a better and more impactful way of guaranteeing access to free period products for those who need them, and therefore having the best immediate and long-term impact that will benefit islanders."
The States will be able to debate the proposal at the earliest date of Tuesday 12 September.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.