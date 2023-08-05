Jersey children invited to redesign their library
A consultation is under way to seek the views of families on how Jersey's Children's Library should develop.
It runs until16 September and islanders are being asked for their views on what the space should look like, and what activities the library should offer.
The government said the survey was designed to allow the whole family to take part.
Chief librarian Ed Jewell said the library was "extremely well used", with activities throughout the summer.
He said children and young people could visit the library to share their views while they take part in the activities.
Parents and carers can also respond to an online survey, which is available in English, Portuguese, Polish and Romanian.
The results of the survey will be shared later in the year both online, and at Jersey Library in a child-friendly form, assisting the library to develop its services and facilities, the government said.
'Comfortable and exciting'
"We're fortunate to have a dedicated, flexible space for our children's library," Mr Jewell said.
"While it's already extremely well used by many Islanders, we are committed to continually improving our services and what we offer.
"I'd encourage children, parents and carers to pop down to the Jersey Library over the summer, and let us know what they like, and what they'd like to see more of."
Deputy Louise Doublet, assistant minister for children and education, said it was vital families had a "welcoming, comfortable, and exciting space" to use.
"Extensive evidence demonstrates that children who read for pleasure are not only likely to have improved educational outcomes, but they are also likely to have better life outcomes overall," she said.
"I am also pleased that children and young people are being invited to meaningfully shape the future of the space. I look forward to hearing their views and helping them come to life."
