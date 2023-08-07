St Helier one-way road trial delayed until autumn
A trial of a one-way system on a road in Jersey will start later than first planned, it has been confirmed.
The government said the delay to the trial on St John's Road, St Helier, had been agreed to allow for further data gathering ahead of the change.
In April, the authority approved the trial between the junctions with Parade Road and Cheapside.
It will now begin after the October half-term, following a petition against it, the government said.
The online petition to halt the trial received more than 720 signatures, it was revealed.
In June, the three-month pilot was announced for late summer and an exhibition on it was held at the town hall.
'A concern'
To ensure the trial's impact could be evaluated in a structured way, the start date has been moved to October from the end of August, the government said.
It said this would allow for more traffic flow, air quality and active travel surveys to be carried out prior to the trial.
Deputy Tom Binet, minister for infrastructure, said: "This small stretch of St John's Road has long been a concern, as it's particularly narrow for two-way traffic and the pavements are also exceptionally slender.
"We want to see if the situation can be improved for St John's Road residents, and those who walk in the area.
"We've listened to the initial feedback about the scheme - both supportive comments and people's concerns - and we want to be clear about any benefits or issues at the end of the trial."
Motorists and residents would have advanced notice before the trial begins, the government said.
