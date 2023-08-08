Jersey issues new rules for importing pets and deer products
New measures have started in Jersey to prevent the spread of rabies and chronic wasting disease (CWD).
Dogs, cats and ferrets from Belarus, Poland, Romania and Ukraine, must have an import licence, a health certificate and a pet passport.
Imports of of live deer and high-risk deer products from countries where CWD has been reported are also restricted until further notice.
CWD is a notifiable disease that affects deer and can be fatal.
Jersey does not have deer, but the measure is in line with the UK and other Crown Dependencies to protect the UK deer population, said the States Veterinary team.
CWD has been reported in Norway, Finland, Sweden, Canada, USA and the Republic of Korea.
The team said regarding the new rabies measures that imports originating in or dispatched from the four countries, must meet the requirements to import, and from Belarus and Ukraine the process takes at least four months.
"There is deemed to be reasonable grounds for suspecting the existence of rabies in Belarus, Poland, Romania and Ukraine," it said.
The island has limited quarantine facilities, home quarantine is not allowed and non-compliant imports from Ukraine will have to be re-exported.
