Grouville hit-and-run crash deaths suspect bailed
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop to report a crash has been released on police bail.
The 28-year-old suspect was detained after a father and son were fatally injured in Grouville, on Saturday.
Dean Lowe, 48, and son Charlie, 11, died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle at about 21:30 BST, the States of Jersey Police said.
The force has appealed for information that can assist the investigation.
Tributes were paid to Mr Lowe on Monday.
Staff at Acorn Enterprises, where he worked, said they were "devastated" to lose their "much-loved and respected" colleague.
"It often seemed like he knew everyone in Jersey, and certainly anyone who has met him would agree he was full of life and fun," they said in a Facebook post.
It continued: "We send our heartfelt love and condolences to Dean's family and friends."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.