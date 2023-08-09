St Helier rekindles links with Lincolnshire flower parade
The Parish of St Helier has rekindled its links with a flower parade in Lincolnshire.
The Spalding Flower Parade had a 10-year hiatus before holding the event again in May.
St Helier said it would host an "ambassador exchange" and invite the event's ambassador and deputy to this year's Battle of Flowers.
For the first time, the Jersey event will take place on Friday and Saturday, instead of Thursday and Friday.
St Helier's constable Simon Crowcroft said he was "delighted" to rekindle the relationship.
He said the ambassador and deputy "will make a wonderful addition to the Parish of St Helier's float for 2023".
The events will take place in Jersey this Friday and Saturday.
Both flower parades used to exchange ambassadors for their annual events.
The annual Spalding Flower Parade began in 1959, but was abandoned after the 2013 event due to costs.
The 2023 event was paid for by crowdfunding, which raised £78,000.
