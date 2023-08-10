Free 'try a bike' event hosted in St Helier
The Government of Jersey is hosting a "try a bike" event for islanders to test out riding different bikes.
The States said a "range of bikes" would be available at Jardins de la Mer in St Helier between 13:00 and 15:00 BST.
People will be able to trial a bike on a short 10-minute ride around the area.
Jersey Sport has encouraged islanders to cycle more with it free group cycling programme, funded by the government.
The States also said those already signed up to Love to Ride could use the event as a chance to encourage more colleagues to get riding for the upcoming challenge, Cycle September.
Love to Ride is free and allows islanders to create an account to log their cycle journeys, collect badges and take part in challenges to win prizes.
The bike trial will be hosted alongside bike companies Jersey Bike Hire and Evolution Cycles.
