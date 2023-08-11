Work set to begin on new pontoon for Jersey marina
- Published
Work is set to begin later in August to install a new L-shaped pontoon in St Helier Marina.
The pontoon, near the Lifeboat Cafe, will make use of a shallow area which has been used for storage.
Ports of Jersey (POJ) hope it will provide more berthing options for leisure vessels under 10m (33ft).
Geomarine, which has undertaken several projects for POJ in recent years, including the refurbishment of St Helier Marina, will carry out the work.
The pontoon will measure 60m (197ft) by 40m (131ft) and will look like pontoons already installed in the marina.
Events and projects support manager, Kim Gilbraith, said: "These new pontoons will be a better use of the space, which is currently used to store unused pontoons and a working barge platform.
"It will also benefit the boating community by providing more berthing options and tidying up that area of the marina."
The pontoons currently stored in the area will be refurbished and used to replace ageing infrastructure in the drying harbours around the island, POJ said.
The work is due to be completed in November.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.