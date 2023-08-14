Community summer school running in Jersey
- Published
A Jersey school has opened a weekly community summer event.
Samarès School said the summer school started on 9 August and about 80 children attended.
Each Wednesday, children can take part in different activities including a pop-up book corner and one-to-one maths and literacy tutoring.
Deputy Louise Doublet said it was a "fantastic inclusive community summer school".
Jenny Posner, head teacher of the school, said: "Our summer school is set up to welcome parents, carers, and their children every Wednesday morning over the summer holidays.
"They can just pop in and don't need to register in advance.
"It's so important for us to keep engaging with our school community even through the summer."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.