'Spectacular' floats at Jersey's Battle of Flowers
A floral parade that takes place annually in Jersey has returned for its 121st year.
The Battle of Flowers began in 1902, with stars such as Charlie Chaplin performing in the parade in 1912.
A total of 22 floats are taking part in the event, alongside live bands and other performers.
For the first time in its history, a live drone show will take place and a float representing solidarity for the Ukrainian community will be included.
Float themes include the 1920s, a Japanese garden, Dr Seuss and two ABBA-themed floats.
Two of the floats have also been made up of pine cones and seashells, expanding the natural materials used beyond the staple of flowers.
Chairman Russell Labey said exhibitors had come up with plenty of new ideas for their floats.
He said: "I hope we've got a good show for everybody. I think we have, there are some spectacular exhibits and the like of which I've not seen before, and I'm quite an anorak on battle, and have a sort of encyclopaedic memory for floats, so it's exciting.
"I have a renewed respect for my predecessors, because there's a lot to do and the closer to the finish line you get, the more stuff you have to do."
Nick Parlett, who helped design Grouville's entry 'Sky Pirates', said: "I first started going to Battle of Flowers as a youngster when I was three or four years old with my parents, and it's been there ever since.
"It's one of the biggest days of the year for my family, for the people that I have grown up with in the parish.
"There are so many generations here. I've seen some of my friends here today that I was working on with floats as a kid."
Ollivro and Friends said they had gone for a 'diner in a swamp' theme based on the 1950s.
"We have an awful lot of alligators running around, some of the kids are dressed as alligators and some are dressed as chefs," said Michelle Ollivro-Murphy.
Steve Ahearne from St Peter said their ABBA float 'Here We Go Again' was a unique float for the battle.
He said: "We've got a big stage... the pontoon into the church and the boat at the back.
"We've had lots of volunteers from around the parish and neighbouring parishes coming along to help."
Karen the designer said she wanted the float to stick out from the others.
"We asked battle this year if we could use shells... it's made the front of our float what it is, you try to look for something different every year," she said.
