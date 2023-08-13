Hospital outpatient pharmacy to close at weekends
Jersey General Hospital will close its pharmacy to outpatients at weekends.
The decision follows a review into pharmacy use, the Government of Jersey said.
Pharmacy services for inpatients will continue to be provided during the weekends, it added.
Chief pharmacist Debbie O'Driscoll apologised but said the change "shouldn't majorly affect patients as outpatient clinics are not routinely held at the weekend.
"It will also help the pharmacy focus on providing a service to our inpatient population."
Outpatient pharmacy services will continue to operate Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 17:00.
