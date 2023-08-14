Battle of Flowers was a huge success says event director
About 10,000 people attended the Battle of Flowers Moonlight Parade on Saturday night.
The event followed the first ever main parade to be held on a Friday, with organisers hailing the new format as a success.
St Clement picked up the top prize, but lots of people left early on Friday because of the heavy rain.
Chairman Russell Labey said: "Undoubtedly the weather meant we didn't get as many people coming in."
'Absolutely electric'
For the first time, the event took place on Friday and Saturday, instead of Thursday and Friday.
Mr Labey said starting the event on a Friday meant more working people were able to attend.
Adam Flynn, event director, said: "The atmosphere, especially on the Saturday night was absolutely electric, we had the best part of 10,000 people there.
"Overall, the attendance figures for both parades were equal if not slightly more than the last couple of years."
He said if it was drier "I think we would have seen one of the biggest attendances overall for the past 10 to 15 years, I really do".
He said about 8,000 people attended the Friday parade.
"Overall it was a huge success," he added.
The Battle of Flowers began in 1902, with stars such as Charlie Chaplin performing in the parade in 1912.
A total of 22 floats took part in the event, alongside live bands and other performers.
