Jersey stamp issue celebrates Elizabeth Castle
A set of four stamps is being issued to celebrate 100 years of Elizabeth Castle as a historic monument.
Each stamp features a photograph of the castle - one from the Jersey archives, the others featuring contemporary images taken by Jersey photographers.
The commemorative issue marks 100 years since the British government relinquished Elizabeth Castle to Jersey for use as a museum and historic site.
The stamps can be bought from all branches of Jersey Post from 22 August.
Elizabeth Castle was constructed in St Aubin's Bay in the 16th Century to protect the port of St Helier.
It later acted as a prison in The Seven Years' War, became a barracks hospital for British troops in the 19th Century, and was refortified by German Forces during World War Two.
It is now open to visitors as an interactive museum.