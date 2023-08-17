Jersey fan zone to return for women's World Cup final
- Published
The final of the women's World Cup between England and Spain will be screened at a fan zone in Jersey.
It follows a few hundred islanders turning out to the fan zone in Liberty Wharf, St Helier, for the Lionesses 3-1 semi-final win over Australia on Wednesday.
The government-funded community pilot was hailed a success and more seating will be available for the final.
The final on Sunday kicks off at 11:00 BST at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
The zone has been created by businesses opening up their al fresco areas for use while four 55in (1.3m) LED screens being placed in the centre.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.