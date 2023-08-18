Jersey pubs open early to cheer on lionesses
Pubs and bars in Jersey screening the Women's World Cup final will be allowed to open an hour early.
The extension means licensed venues showing the match on Sunday can open at 10:00 BST - rather than 11:00 - and serve alcohol from 10:30.
It will only apply to early opening and there will be no extension to closing times.
The decision has been made in consultation with relevant agencies and members of the industry.
"The Lionesses have already done marvellously in this challenging World Cup, facing very strong competition" said the Bailiff, Sir Timothy Le Cocq.
"It therefore is entirely appropriate to enable islanders who wish to come together in bars and pubs to watch what is set to be a memorable World Cup final.
"By bringing forward opening times of licensed venues, I hope this will ensure patrons are seated for the match and that venues are afforded more time to serve their customers before the start of the game."
The FIFA Women's World Cup Final between England and Spain kicks off at 11:00.
