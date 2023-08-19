St Helier constable withdraws proposal to rename street
Plans to rename a Jersey street after the island's first female States member have been withdrawn.
It had been proposed to rename Halkett Street in St Helier as Rue Ivy Forster, but that will no longer happen.
The matter was due to be debated by the Parish Assembly on 30 August.
The Constable of St Helier Simon Crowcroft said retailers had expressed concerns and there was a general lack of public support for the change.
He said: "We had thought that the refurbishment of Halkett Street would be an ideal opportunity to rebrand this important part of the town centre whilst also removing any confusion between Halkett Place and Halkett Street.
"However, I recognise that there is little support for a name change at the moment, and the refurbishment of Halkett Street is too important a project for it to be side-tracked by the renaming proposal."
The St Helier Roads Committee originally proposed the renaming as part of its efforts to mark the centenary of women obtaining the right to vote in Jersey.
At the same time, a portrait of Ivy Forster was unveiled in the Town Hall on the main staircase.
Mr Crowcroft said: "Both Ivy Forster and Caroline Trachy before her took important steps towards the States Assembly we see today, with almost 50% female representation."
