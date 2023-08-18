Jersey explosion: Three men in manslaughter arrests
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter by police investigating an explosion at a block of flats.
The Haut du Mont block on Pier Road, in St Helier, Jersey, collapsed on 10 December 2022, killing 10 people.
Jersey police said the three were arrested between Wednesday and Thursday, before being interviewed by officers and then released on bail.
The families of those who died had been kept updated, officers said.
Residents displaced after the three-storey building came down had also been informed, they added.
Police said people should not speculate "on the identities of the individuals while the investigation, which is being conducted jointly with the Health and Safety Inspectorate, remains ongoing".
More than 20 police officers are currently involved in the Operation Spire inquiry.
