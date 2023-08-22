Active travel options proposed for Jersey village
Islanders are being asked for their views on plans to improve walking, cycling and bus use in St John's Village in Jersey.
The St John's Village Improvement Board have been working on potential improvement options for consideration.
These include more pedestrian crossings, a 20mph (32kph) speed limit and gateway features on the village approaches.
The online consultation is open until 2 October 2023.
A recent workshop found proposals to improve active travel in the village were being hampered by perceived poor safety, a lack of footpaths, and a lack of pedestrian crossings.
Feedback from the workshop and consultation will be presented to the Minister for Infrastructure.
