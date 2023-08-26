New road safety measures at Jersey Airport to protect users
New road safety measures have been introduced at Jersey Airport.
Speed bumps have been installed and speed limit reduced to 15mph (24km/h) on some roads.
Bosses said new signage had been put up to inform all airport users.
Ports of Jersey said the measures were "to ensure the safety of everyone who uses the airport, especially pedestrians and cyclists who are more vulnerable".
'Some worrying driving'
It added: "The speed limit between the roundabout and the terminals has been reduced from 20mph to 15mph, speed bumps have been installed near pedestrian crossings to protect people crossing the roads, and new lights are being added to existing Belisha beacons to ensure motorists are aware of pedestrian crossings."
Maria Le Tiec, the airport's head of security, said: "We have seen some worrying driving around the airport site, and we want to ensure the safety of all our passengers, so we have introduced several new measures to ensure people can make their way safely from the car parks, bicycle parks and bus stops to the terminals.
"We have erected new signage to make people aware of the changes, and staff will be available to remind motorists of the new regulations."
