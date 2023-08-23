Support grows to revive building for reuse scheme
Jersey's reuse and recycle centre could reopen if the States approve the move.
It follows a campaign from the environmental group Jersey in Transition (JiT).
The group wants to use the site at La Collette as a hub for islanders at which they could leave their unwanted items to be handed on to others.
Deputy Catherine Curtis has now lodged a proposition in support of the hub - which would be free to use. The idea is due to be debated next month.
'More aware'
Nigel Jones, from JiT, said: "It's been sat empty for goodness knows how long.
"Now we're hoping someone's going to be able to reopen it but not to make money out of it - to just put things on a table and have other people take them away if they can find a use for them."
Mr Jones said the group would also like the government to hire two extra staff to receive the items.
"People are so much more aware now that we do buy a lot of stuff that we don't really use for very long," he added.
"We do feel guilty when we have to just put this stuff into a skip so every way we can think of to get these items into use again is just going to be brilliant."
He said items to be left at the centre might include kitchen utensils, clothing and books.
