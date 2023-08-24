Jersey government to provide grants for childminders
The government will provide grants of up to £1,200 to help people become childminders in Jersey due to a shortage of childcare spaces.
Deputy Louise Doublet said the financial support would "address the current shortage" of childcare places for children under the age of three.
The Assistant Minister for Children and Education hoped it would encourage people to register as childminders.
The government will also give £500 to all currently registered childminders.
It said the additional funds would help them "manage the pressures of cost of living expenses associated with providing a high-quality service".
Ms Doublet said childminders offered parents and carers "a valuable service".
She said: "Listening to parents, carers and those who work in the important sector of childcare I have heard about the need for more childcare spaces and the financial hurdles to becoming a childminder.
"Childminding is a rewarding and unique career which can benefit the whole community and I would urge anyone who has been thinking about registering as a childminder to consider coming forward."
The government currently provides support with the registration process and access to training via its Childcare and Early Years Service.
Christina Jandron, Vice Chair of the Jersey Association of Childcarers, said the extra support would help boost the sector.
"We feel it's a great incentive for the childminding community and are grateful our profession is held in such a high regard in bridging the current childcare shortage," she said.
