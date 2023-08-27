Jersey vicar aims to run 12km every day for 12 days
- Published
A Jersey vicar plans to run 12km (7.4 mile) every day for 12 days to raise money for a charity and his church.
The Reverend Mark Barrett aims to run in each of the 12 parishes to complete the challenge, beginning on 28 August.
Funds will be split between the disability charity Healing Waves and making St Andrew's Church more accessible for those with disabilities.
Mr Barrett said he wanted to "raise awareness about access" for disabled islanders.
He said: "We've been trying to make our church more welcoming and accessible for people of all abilities, and I've also at the same time been inspired by the work of Healing Waves."
Mr Barrett said running 144km (89.4 mile) would be mentally challenging.
He said: "It's more endurance and psychological, I've been really inspired by friends of mine who have mobility issues and things, and for them just getting out of bed is way more of a challenge.
"To be able to use your legs and to go out and run is such a blessing and a privilege."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.