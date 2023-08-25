Jersey sport review findings delayed
- Published
The publication of an independent review to help shape the future direction of sport provision in Jersey has been delayed.
The findings of the review, conducted by Simon Cooper, former head of sport for the mayor of London, were expected this summer.
However a high level of interest has delayed its publication to allow more time for stakeholders to take part.
The report's recommendations are now due to be published in October 2023.
"There was a high degree of interest in the review and many stakeholders expressed a desire to meet Simon Cooper personally as well as take part in the online survey," said the assistant minister with responsibility for sport, Deputy Lucy Stephenson.
"We were pleased to be able to accommodate many of those requests but it does mean that more time than anticipated has been needed to facilitate the meetings and assess all the responses, as well as to finally produce the report."
The aim of the review is to look at how the government's sport and physical activity policy and strategy are formulated and implemented.
It comes five years after the establishment of Jersey Sport, which set a goal for physical activity to increase on the island by 10% by 2030.
