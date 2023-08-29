Islanders want shops open later and on Sundays
- Published
Islanders would like shops to stay open later in the evening and remain open on Sundays, a report has found.
The Jersey Retail - perceptions, experiences and needs report for 2023 saw a 20% increase in online purchases from non-Jersey based stores.
The report's findings came from a survey of consumers' shopping experiences and behaviours in Jersey.
Half of respondents said cost, range of shops and choice of product scored the lowest for satisfaction.
They also said discounts and promotions, more brands, later opening times, independent shops and shops opening on a Sunday would encourage them to shop on-island.
The report found the average monthly spend online for non-groceries went up by 50% and groceries rose by 14% in 2023.
Items mostly purchased in Jersey were food and groceries, clothing and health and beauty items, with most citing the reason as convenience and receiving items quickly.
Deputy Kirsten Morel, the Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said the survey saw "several changing patterns in consumer behaviour".
He said: "Importantly, there is significant room for transformation in the sector to continue to provide a diverse and attractive offering for locals and visitors alike.
"As with our visitor economy strategy, we will be working closely with the industry to inform our policy direction and this survey provides a useful data set to continue that conversation."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk