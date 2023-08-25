Jersey Airport warns of bank holiday travel surge
More than 20,000 passengers are expected to travel through Jersey Airport over the bank holiday weekend.
Ports of Jersey is asking passengers to allow longer than usual for their journeys amid the expected surge between 25 and 29 August.
This would allow more time to check in hold luggage and clear security, it said.
Maria Le Tiec, head of passenger services, said a lot of flights would be departing at "similar times".
She added: "If we could all just allow a little bit of extra time that will make everyone's life easier and as stress-free as possible."
Ms Le Tiec said technical issues with new security scanners which caused delays in July appeared to have been resolved.
She added: "Like any great large project to this magnitude there have been a few teething problems along the way but the machines are behaving well."
She said the process would "only get better" as the machines were "more embedded".
On staffing, Ms Le Tiec said everybody was working hard on a recruitment drive and to "maintain levels of resource".