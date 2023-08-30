Air traffic glitch hit postman trying to get to work in Jersey
- Published
A postman returning early from holiday to get back to work in Jersey was hit by the UK air traffic control glitch.
On holiday in Wales, Tom Seal, 37, had hoped to fly home two days earlier than his family for a shift.
His flight on Monday from Liverpool John Lennon Airport was cancelled after he had cleared security, leading to him to stay over in the "quite busy" city before he could get another flight.
Air traffic bosses said an investigation was ongoing.
Mr Seal, who had been on holiday in Llangollen in North Wales, said: "I had got a taxi to the airport from Wales on Monday.
"I was through security and on my way to the gate when it popped up that the flight was cancelled.
"I had to spend about five hours in a queue and, when I reached the end of it, I was told there was nothing they could do.
"I had to find a hotel in Liverpool, which was quite busy, but I managed to find somewhere."
'Grabbed it'
Travel delays started on Monday after a UK air traffic control failure, which meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers.
More passengers suffered cancellations on Tuesday.
Tom's wife Catherine Seal, 34, said she had managed to get him booked on Wednesday's easyJet flight with the rest of the family.
Speaking at the airport, she said: "I saw a space come up on this one, so grabbed it.
"So far today things seem to be going well. The staff have all been lovely."
National Air Traffic Services (Nats) said its investigation into what caused the failure is ongoing.
